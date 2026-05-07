Stop Attacking Yourselves, Focus On Unity – Ugochinyere Warns Opposition Parties

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The Member representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has cautioned opposition political parties against engaging in internal attacks and public bickering, urging them instead to focus on unity and building a stronger democratic front capable of addressing the challenges confronting Nigerians.

Ugochinyere, who is also the founder of the Action People’s Party (APP), specifically called on the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), and Labour Party (LP) to stop what he described as unnecessary confrontations capable of weakening the opposition ahead of future political engagements.

In a press statement issued in Abuja, the outspoken opposition figure expressed concern over the growing culture of media attacks, accusations, and internal disputes among opposition leaders and supporters, warning that such actions were counterproductive and damaging to the collective aspirations of Nigerians seeking credible alternatives.

According to him, Nigerians are more interested in seeing an opposition that can provide direction, hope, and solutions to the country’s pressing problems rather than one consumed by internal rivalries and personal ego battles.

“This is not the time for unnecessary fights and media attacks against one another. Nigerians expect the opposition to provide direction, hope, and credible alternatives, not endless quarrels that weaken collective strength,” Ugochinyere stated.

He stressed that the country was passing through difficult times marked by economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment, and governance concerns, insisting that opposition parties should channel their energy toward engaging national issues and offering practical alternatives instead of dissipating energy on infighting.

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The federal lawmaker warned that continued hostility among opposition figures could erode public confidence and weaken the ability of opposition parties to effectively mobilize Nigerians around a common vision for national development and democratic accountability.

He further argued that personal ambitions and ego-driven politics must be subordinated to the larger interest of the people and the survival of democratic opposition in the country.

“The people are watching. What Nigerians want to see is maturity, unity, and a common purpose. Opposition politics should not become a battlefield of insults and bitterness,” he added.

Ugochinyere maintained that unity remains the strongest political tool available to any opposition movement seeking to inspire confidence among citizens and deepen democratic values.

He therefore called on leaders, stakeholders, and supporters within the ADC, NDC, LP, and other opposition platforms to embrace dialogue, mutual respect, and constructive engagement in order to build a formidable coalition capable of responding effectively to the yearnings of Nigerians.

According to him, opposition politics should be driven by ideas, issue-based engagement, and strategic cooperation rather than personal attacks capable of creating divisions and distracting attention from the real issues affecting ordinary citizens.

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He reiterated that Nigerians expect the opposition to rise above unnecessary disputes and demonstrate the maturity, discipline, and unity required to effectively hold the government accountable and provide a viable democratic alternative.