Senate Okays N2.28 trn 2026 Budget For FCT

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate on Thursday approved the sum of N2.285 trillion as the 2026 budget for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), following consideration of the report submitted by its Committee on the FCT.

The report, presented by the Vice Chairman of the FCT committee, Senator Austin Akobundu, showed that N1.741 trillion, representing 76 per cent of the total budget estimate, was allocated to capital expenditure, while N165.7 billion was earmarked for personnel costs and N378.231 billion for overhead expenditure.

According to Akobundu, the combined personnel and overhead costs amounted to N544.6 billion, representing about 23 per cent of the budget proposal.

He explained that the budget was largely focused on infrastructure development across the FCT and the provision of critical utilities and facilities for residents of the six area councils.

Most senators who contributed during debate on the report urged the chamber to grant the budget expeditious passage, commending the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for ongoing infrastructural development in Abuja.

Advertisement

The Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, particularly commended the minister for what he described as an impactful implementation of FCT budgets.

“Mr President, the report presented to us for consideration and approval should be approved without any hesitation,” Barau said.

“The FCT Minister is doing wonderful work in the territory through implementation of budgets of impact, budgets of development on a yearly basis.

“We need to commend him for practically showing willingness to continue to build the FCT and urge him not to waver in making Abuja one of the best cities in the world,” he added.

Following the passage of the appropriation bill for third reading, the Senate requested the FCTA to provide its projected revenue profile for the 2026 fiscal year.

Advertisement

In a related development, the Senate also confirmed the nomination of seven individuals, to represent seven states as Commissioners in the National Population Commission (NPC).

The nominees so confirmed are Kolawole Alabi (Ekiti), Nasiru Mu’azu (Zamfara), Abubakar Tuggar (Bauchi), Isiaka Yahaya (Kwara), Sadiq Rada (Katsina), Suleiman Ruma (Jigawa), and Abdullahi Dattijo (Sokoto).

The names of the nominees were forwared to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu a few weeks ago for screening and confirmation.