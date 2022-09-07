Benue Women, Youth To Benefit From Agribusiness From Virginia

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Benue State women and youths are to benefit from apprenticeship in agribusiness in the State of Virginia, United States of America, THE WHISTLER gathered on Thursday.

The deal was struck following a proposal made by Governor Samuel Ortom to Virginia State.

It was gathered that the understanding was arrived at during an investment forum organized by the International Commission on Nigeria which took place at the Sofitel Lafayette in Washington DC.

According to the principal special assistant to the governor on diaspora affairs, Rev Peters Ichull, the discussion focused on promoting agriculture, training and trade between the two states.

Governor Ortom emphasized that since the State of Virginia was also the food basket of America, the two states should explore their similarities to boost agribusiness. According to him, ‘Benue stands to benefit from the advanced technology and skills of Virginia’.

Virginia’s Commissioner for Agriculture Dr Guthrie, at the forum, agreed that the collaboration between Benue and his state was feasible because of their shared interests.

He said helping the youth and women to cultivate interest in agriculture would ‘address both poverty and food security that have become global concerns’.

The commissioner said youth and women involvement in agriculture through training, extension and research would shift global attention to Africa as the continent is the most resourceful in the world.

In his words, “With enhanced agriculture in Benue, the state can produce what Virginia and even other parts of the world can buy.”

He then proposed three approaches to address Benue’s search for expansive agriculture which includes education, extension and research.