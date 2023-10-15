‘Best Appointment’ – Group Endorses Appointment Of Olukoyede As EFCC Chairman

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Triple Seal Global Initiative for Peace, a nongovernmental organisation, has endorsed the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Hailing President Bola Tinubu for appointing Olukoyede, the organisation’s President General, Comrade Joseph Chinedu Ezejiegu, in a press statement on Sunday said this is the best appointment ever made in the history of the EFCC.

In his words, “We make bold to state that this is the best appointment ever made by the president of Nigeria since the EFCC came into existence.

“A combination of his training, law background, intelligence gathering and investigative acumen cannot be overemphasised as to his qualification to lead the EFCC,” the group said.

Recall last week, Tinubu announced the appointment of Olukoyede as the new EFCC chairman to replace Abdulrasheed Bawa who has been on suspension from office.

Following the appointment of Olukoyede, there has been so many controversies alleging that he is not fit and qualified for the position based on the laws surrounding the EFCC establishment Act.

However, giving reasons as to why Olukoyede deserves the appointment, Chinedu noted that, “Olukoyede is a thorough-bred lawyer with over twenty-two (22) years of experience at the Bar.

“He has worked as a regulatory compliance consultant, who specialises in compliance management, corporate intelligence, and fraud management.

“He is also a certified fraud examiner, who has led investigations, civil litigation of fraud and financial crimes in international development projects.

“Olukoyede specialises in anti-corruption research and analysis, corporate and business intelligence gathering, and processing,” he said.

According to Chinedu, the newly appointed EFCC chair also has an extensive career as a certified fraud examiner, leading and managing the investment which includes civil litigation of fraud and financial crimes for international development projects.

Based on this, he said his appointment as chairman cannot be faulted. Giving further reasons, he said, Olukoyede “knows everything about the EFCC as he served as the Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman (2016-2018) of the EFCC and Secretary to the Commission (2018-2023).

“He was also appointed and confirmed on November 28, 2018, by the Senate as the Secretary to the EFCC based on section 2(3) of the 2004 Act that established the EFCC.

“As a member of the Fraud Advisory Panel (UK), and also a member of the Federal Government Technical Committee on the Repositioning of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, he is well experienced and qualified to lead the EFCC.”

The organisation’s leader also warned against politicising the appointment. He said Nigeria has gone beyond playing politics with every appointment.

“The count is in dire need of good leadership and management of the shrinking resources. The government needs support to steer it on the part of progress.

“The new EFCC should be supported instead of dissipating energy on his qualification which is rather borne out of inadequate knowledge and sheer politics.

“Olukoyede, we believe will deploy his experience, knowledge, intelligence and skills to track looted funds and engender strategies to nip looting of public treasury in the bud.

“We also believe he would help to recreate the new image of the country as one standing against corruption and internet fraud to inspire confidence for foreign direct investment in the country,” he said.