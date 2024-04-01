‘We’ll Not Spare Mega Thieves’ — EFCC Chairman

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Says EFCC Not Only After Internet Fraudsters

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has said his regime as Chairman will not spare anyone found linked to corruption.

The Chairman who spoke in Abuja on Sunday, at an Anti-Corruption Concert organised to create awareness and public involvement in the fight against internet crimes, assured that he is leading a broad-based, holistic approach that’s centred not on internet fraudsters alone, but anyone linked with financial crimes.

He said: ‘’We will not spare anyone. We will not spare the mega thieves. As we are doing the mega, we will also do those at the lower end.

“In the last two months, we have arraigned two former governors. So, it is not true that we are only focused on internet fraudsters.

“Of course, internet fraud is bad enough but our focus is on every form of economic and financial crimes.”

He therefore cautioned youths against indulgence in internet-related offences, pointing out that the consequences of being convicted for such crimes are grave.

“Youths need to know that being ex-convicts has career limitations. Ex-convicts can’t run for public offices, the stigma alone is even terrible.

“So, I urge you to avoid internet crimes by all means. Your future is more important than any immediate gains from such crimes”, he said.

Olukoyede highlighted that the EFCC under his watch is deeply interested in giving youths a glorious and sustainable future.

He said: “A Cyber Crime Research Centre is being planned in the New Academy of the EFCC.

“The Centre will involve youths in in-depth research about the issue of cyber crime. Their energies will be deployed towards profitable engagements.”