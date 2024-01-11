Betta Edu: APC Governors Speak On Minister’s Suspension

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have called for patience as they await the outcome of investigations into the suspension of officials handling the nation’s social investment programs, including the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu.

The governors, who met late Wednesday in Abuja to discuss the way forward for the party in 2024, affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to taking necessary actions when necessary.

The meeting which lasted into the night at the Imo state Governor’s Lodge in the Asokoro district of Abuja, was hosted by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

They applauded Tinubu’s swift response to allegations of malfeasance against the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and stressed the importance of allowing the investigation to unfold before reaching conclusions.

“This is the first meeting since the beginning of this year, and the meeting afforded us the opportunity to review the goings on in the country and also agreed on how best to continue to support our government and our party with a view to maximising the the benefits of the current policies of the administration.

“The Progressives Governors are united in supporting APC administration led by our president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We will continue to support him. We will take his policies to the grassroots and subnational leaders of our great party and ensure that our people come on the same page with the thinking of the government”.

Speaking to journalists on the suspension of Edu, the governors said; “The functions of a government include encouraging good things, good appointees, and discouraging bad things and bad appointees. But as it has to do with what you just said, It’s just an allegation and in the wisdom of the president, is being investigated. It is after the investigation is completed and the report made available to government that the government will now take final decision. So don’t be in a hurry and don’t allow any sickness like ‘anxietyserosis’ “.

Present at the meeting were governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Uba Sani (Kaduna).

Others were Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq among others.