Betta Edu: Tinubu Gets Ultimatum To Probe Minister’s Request To Transfer N585.2m Into Private Account

A civil rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has threatened to sue President Bola Tinubu if he does not probe the alleged instruction by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, to the Accountant-General of the Federation to pay N585.2 million into a private bank account.

The payment was reportedly meant for disbursement to vulnerable people in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos, and Ogun States.

SERAP called on Tinubu to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and appropriate anti-graft agencies to investigate whether the N585.2 million has been paid into any private account, and to identify and publish the names of anyone who may have received the money.

Edu had in a leaked memo dated December 20, 2023, asked the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer the said money from the National Social Investment office account to the UBA account of one Bridget Oniyelu.

However, Madein, while admitting to have received Edu’s request for the transfer of the N585.2 million to Oniyelu’s private account, said she did not oblige to the minister’s request.

Edu, who has received a barrage of criticisms since the memo was leaked, has claimed the leaked memo was part of a plot to blackmail her.

In a statement on Friday, through her media aide, Rasheed Zubair, Edu said the payment of the N585.2 million into a private account is legal in civil service.

“It is legal in civil service for a staff, the project accountant, to be paid and use the same funds legally and retire same with all receipts and evidence after the project or programme is completed,” the statement stated.

SERAP in a letter dated January 6, 2024 and signed by its Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, gave Tinubu seven days to act or face legal action.

The organisation said anyone suspected to be involved in improper payment or diversion of public funds should be brought to justice, adding that any diverted public funds should be returned to the public treasury and paid directly to the rightful beneficiaries.

The letter, read in part: “The public interests in safeguarding against the perception or appearance of impropriety or corruption also require your government to remove the opportunity for abuse inherent in the payment of public funds into private accounts.”

“The Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], the country’s financial regulations and international obligations impose a fundamental obligation on your government to ensure transparency and accountability in the spending of public funds meant for socially and economically vulnerable Nigerians.”

“Your government has a legal responsibility to ensure full compliance with the Financial Regulations 2009, prohibiting the payment of public funds into private accounts, to reduce vulnerability to corruption or risks of the funds being diverted for personal ends or other unlawful purposes.”

“Government officials hold positions of public trust. Public officials are expected to ensure compliance with Nigerian laws and international standards in the discharge of their public functions.”

“The persistent lack of transparency and accountability in the spending of public funds meant to take care of the poor raises issues of public trust, makes the funds vulnerable to corruption or mismanagement, and undermines the integrity of poverty intervention programmes.”

“Your government has a legal obligation to probe and prosecute allegations of abuse of office and corruption in the spending of public funds meant to improve the conditions of vulnerable Nigerians.”

“SERAP is concerned that successive governments have failed to ensure transparency and accountability in the spending of public funds budgeted for social safety-nets and poverty alleviation programmes and projects.”

“Any risks of corruption in the spending of public funds meant to take care of the poor would erode the effectiveness of the government’s oft-repeated commitment to address the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy on vulnerable Nigerians.”

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.”