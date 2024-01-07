Police To Commence Physical Screening Of Constables January 8

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force, has scheduled January 8, 2024 for the commencement of its physical and credentials screening for applicants into the rank of Police Constables in the General Duty and Specialist Cadres.

The police disclosed this in a statement, signed by its spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday.

The statement noted that the screening exercise will be held nationwide from January 8 – 24, 2024, as prospective applicants would be physically present to ascertain their eligibility or otherwise in their quest to serve in the Police Force.

The shortlisted applicants are mandated to present with them at the venues of the screening exercise: Evidence of physical/mental fitness from a government recognised medical hospital, evidence of good character from each village/district head of applicants, and original and duplicates of certificate of origin duly signed by the Local Government Chairman or Secretary.

Applicants are also expected to present original and duplicates of national Identity card/slip, original and duplicates of ‘O’ level result(s), birth certificate/declaration of age, print-out of application form, duly completed guarantor’s form and invitation slips.

The statement read partly: “In the same vein, the general public, especially the applicants, are hereby warned to desist from any criminal act such as falsification or forgery of documents to be tendered for screening as whosoever caught in such act will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly to the provision of any extant laws.

“The Inspector-General of Police hereby warns against the activities of fraudsters and individuals who may attempt to exploit the recruitment process for personal gain.

“He emphasised that the application and selection process is free, and will be carried out through official channels and that unscrupulous activities should be promptly reported to the authorities for necessary action.

“The IGP assures that the Police Recruitment Board comprises dedicated and disciplined individuals who will ensure a transparent and merit-based recruitment process devoid of corrupt practices.”