Beware Of Fake NIN Correction Portal, NIMC Warns Nigerians

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The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has cautioned Nigerians against a fraudulent social media post claiming that a free National Identification Number (NIN) correction portal has been opened for data modifications.

In a public advisory issued on Tuesday via its official X handle, the commission described the message and its accompanying links as a phishing scam aimed at stealing personal information from unsuspecting members of the public.

NIMC stated that the fake portal has no connection with the commission and urged Nigerians to avoid clicking on unauthorized links circulating online.

“NIMC warns the public against a fraudulent social media post claiming a free ‘Correction Portal’ is open via malicious links. This is a phishing scam,” the commission said.

The agency reassured citizens that the National Identity Database remains secure and protected from unauthorized access.

“We assure citizens that the National Identity Database is secure and fully protected,” NIMC added.

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The commission advised individuals seeking to update or correct their NIN records to use only its official self-service portal or visit accredited enrollment centres nationwide.

According to NIMC, all legitimate requests for data modification, updates, and corrections should be processed through approved channels, while information and updates should be verified through its official communication platforms.

The warning comes amid increasing concerns over cyber fraud and identity theft, with scammers deploying fake websites and misleading social media posts to lure victims into disclosing sensitive personal information.

NIMC urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious messages or websites offering identity-related services outside its authorized platforms.