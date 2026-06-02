FG Eyes Faster Housing Delivery Through PPP Partnerships

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The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating housing delivery across the country through strategic Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements, with the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Engr. Muttaqha Rabe Darma, describing the model as a sustainable solution to Nigeria’s housing challenges.

Darma stated this during an inspection visit to the Renewed Hope City Housing Project in Kano State, where he commended the PPP framework driving the development and highlighted its role in expanding access to affordable housing.

According to the minister, the ongoing inspection of housing projects nationwide is part of efforts by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to monitor progress, address implementation bottlenecks, and ensure the timely completion of projects under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He recalled that at the PPP Housing Summit 2.0 held in Abuja, he had announced plans to undertake inspection visits to housing projects across the country to assess the status of more than 15,000 housing units currently under construction under various Federal Government programmes.

Darma explained that the nationwide tour would enable the ministry to obtain first-hand information on project implementation, identify challenges requiring government intervention, and facilitate the speedy delivery of completed housing units to Nigerians.

“The essence of these inspections is to ensure that projects are progressing as planned and that Nigerians begin to enjoy the benefits of these housing initiatives as quickly as possible. We are committed to removing bottlenecks and ensuring timely completion and delivery,” he said.

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The minister praised the collaboration between the ministry and private sector developers, noting that the PPP model has demonstrated how government and private resources can be effectively combined to address the country’s housing deficit while stimulating economic growth and creating employment opportunities.

He pointed to the Kano Renewed Hope City Project as an example of the economic benefits of such partnerships, noting that the development is already generating jobs and supporting businesses within the host community through the engagement of artisans, contractors, suppliers, transport operators, and other service providers.

“The economic impact of this project extends far beyond the housing units being constructed. It is creating jobs, supporting local businesses, attracting investments, and contributing to the overall socio-economic development of the area,” Darma stated.

The Kano Renewed Hope City Project comprises 1,500 housing units of different categories and is expected to accommodate more than 6,000 residents based on an average household size of four persons per family.

Darma expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work at the site and urged all stakeholders to sustain their commitment to meeting delivery timelines.

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He reiterated the Federal Government’s determination to continue exploring innovative financing mechanisms and strategic partnerships aimed at expanding access to affordable housing, strengthening urban infrastructure, creating jobs, and promoting inclusive development across the country.

The Kano project is one of several flagship housing initiatives being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to tackle Nigeria’s housing deficit while supporting economic growth and improving living standards.