NUPRC Workers Suspend Strike, After Agreement With Management

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Operations have returned to normal at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) following the suspension of a one-day strike embarked upon by workers of the commission.

The industrial action, which commenced on June 1, was called off later that night after successful negotiations between the management of the commission and its in-house unions, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Head of Media and Corporate Communications at NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu, confirmed that employees had resumed work across the commission’s offices after the unions agreed to suspend the action.

The strike, which lasted about 12 hours, had affected administrative activities within the commission. However, NUPRC stressed that its core regulatory responsibilities and operations at oil and gas facilities across the country were not disrupted.

According to the commission, regulatory oversight functions continued unhindered throughout the period of the industrial action, ensuring that activities in the upstream petroleum sector remained stable.

“The industrial action was called off on the night of June 1, 2026, after successful negotiations between the top management of the NUPRC and the two in-house unions – PENGASSAN and NUPENG,” the statement said.

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NUPRC also dismissed reports suggesting that the strike had led to disruptions in crude oil production or affected operations at oil and gas facilities.

The commission urged members of the public to disregard what it described as false reports linking the strike to production interruptions, insisting that upstream petroleum operations across the country remained unaffected.

It also refuted claims that the dispute was primarily related to foreign training opportunities for staff, describing such reports as misleading and inaccurate.

The brief industrial action had raised concerns among stakeholders in the oil and gas industry due to the critical role played by the commission in regulating upstream petroleum operations. However, the swift resolution of the dispute has eased fears of a prolonged disruption.

As part of the agreement reached with the unions, NUPRC said it remains committed to improving the welfare and working conditions of its employees.

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The commission also pledged to prioritise staff development and capacity building in line with the provisions and objectives of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

With the suspension of the strike and the resumption of work, attention is expected to shift to the implementation of the commitments made during negotiations, as both management and labour seek to maintain industrial harmony within the commission.