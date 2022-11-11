Wizkid Releases New Album ‘More Love, Less Ego’

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun, has finally released his long-awaited album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ on Friday.

Advertisement

The new album is coming two years after he released the ‘Made in Lagos’ Album which broke several African streaming records and surpassed 100 million streams across five platforms nine days after release.

Before the album’s release, Wizkid dropped some singles including “Bad to Me” and “Money & Love.”

The multiple award-winning singer featured local and foreign musicians on the album, including Ayra Starr, Skepta, Naira Marley, Don Toliver as well as Jamaica-born Skillibeng and Shenseea

Advertisement

Arya Starr was featured on the fourth track, ‘2 Sugar’ while Jamaican artists Skillibeng and Shensea appeared on the sixth track ‘Slip N Slide’. American rapper Don Toliver featured on the track ‘Special’.

Tracks on the album include ‘Money and love’, ‘Balance’, ‘Bad to me, ‘Everyday’, ‘Deep’, ‘Flower Pads’, ‘Pressure’, ‘Plenty Loving’ and ‘Frames (Who’s going to know).

Previous studio albums released by Wizkid include Superstar (2011), Ayo (2014), Sound from the other side (2017) and Made in Lagos (2020)

The Afrobeats star won his first Grammy in 2021 for his role in Beyonce’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ while his hit song with Tems ‘Essence’ was nominated for the Best Global Music Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards.