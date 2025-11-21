Bianca Ojukwu Urges Calm After Nnamdi Kanu’s Life Sentence

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has appealed for calm following the conviction and sentencing of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on terrorism charges.

Describing the outcome as “not the result we prayed for, but a reality we must face,” Amb. Ojukwu called for restraint, urging Ndigbo and all Nigerians to avoid any actions that could escalate tensions, either locally or in the diaspora.

In a statement on Friday from Zanzibar, Tanzania, where she had been on a five-day Nigerian Technical Aid Corps, NTAC monitoring exercise, she emphasized the need for careful reflection and constructive dialogue among all Igbo stakeholders—including governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, clergy, traditional rulers, politicians, and business leaders—to collectively engage with government authorities.

According to her, “Beating the drums of fury and sabre rattling will only generate diminishing returns and, in the worst case, yet another wasteland.”

Amb. Ojukwu stressed that dialogue remains the most effective path toward resolving the current crisis. She highlighted the importance of mutual coexistence for Ndigbo in Nigeria, underpinned by justice, equity, dignity, and security for all citizens, regardless of tribe or creed.

She reassured Ndigbo, Nigerians, and international partners that prospects remain for a resolution that minimizes national anxiety and societal trauma. Amb. Ojukwu called for a united effort across all South Eastern states to seek a sincere political solution to the matter.

She wrote, “I have just returned from Zanzibar, Tanzania, where I have been for the past five days on NTAC monitoring exercise to the sad news of the conviction and sentencing of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on terrorism charges. This is not the outcome we prayed for, but it is a reality that is now upon us.

“There comes a time in the history of a people when there is a need for calm. I therefore advise Ndigbo, and Nigerians as a whole, that such a period is now! There is utmost need to exercise restraint in response to this situation.

“All actions which could be deemed incendiary, and which might escalate the situation at home or in the diaspora should be curtailed. A word is enough for the wise.

“This situation requires careful reflection and constructive dialogue involving all Igbo stakeholders, Governors, senators, Members of the House of Representatives, clergy, traditional rulers, politicians and business people to engage with government authorities collectively.

“Beating the drums of fury and sabre rattling will only generate diminishing returns, and in the worst case scenario, yet another wasteland.

“The most effective path toward resolution of this crisis is dialogue. The quest for mutual coexistence of Ndigbo in Nigeria with justice, equity and dignity is a commitment which requires our collective resolve, and maintaining peace and order is essential to ensuring the security of all citizens, regardless of tribe or creed.

“I would like to reassure Ndigbo, Nigerians and our foreign partners that there are still prospects of resolving this impasse in a manner that reduces national anxiety and societal trauma.

“I oblige everyone to remain calm and patient. Over the years I have continued to engage on these issues with several stakeholders. Now is the time for us all in Ala Igbo to put all hands on deck, and to have a joint engagement , sincerely, involving all the South Eastern States, to seek a political resolution to this matter”.