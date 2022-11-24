Binani Floors Ribadu As Appeal Court Reinstates Her As Adamawa APC Governorship Candidate

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani was on Thursday reinstated by the Appeal Court in Yola as the rightful gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Adamawa State.

Advertisement

Recall that THE WHISTLER reported earlier this month that Binani had approached the court to restore her mandate as the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in the state.

Meanwhile, counsel to Nuhu Ribadu, Bawa SAN alongside S.T Olugunorisa SAN, also prayed the appellate court to declare Ribadu as the winner of the APC primaries or order fresh gubernatorial primaries.

Advertisement

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) Rotimi Ogunreso SAN and Sule J Abu, had also prayed the appellate court to set aside the judgment of the federal high court stopping the party from fielding candidate for the gubernatorial election in Adamawa state.

The Appeal Court, in a unanimous judgment on Thursday, dismissed the appeals by both the APC and Ribadu (two of the three appellants in the case) asking for a fresh primary.

The court upheld the appeal of Binani who sought reinstatement and ordered INEC to accept her as the elected governorship candidate of the APC in Adamawa for the 2023 general election.