Blackout As National Grid Collapses For 8th Time In 2022

Abuja and major Nigerian cities are facing a total blackout on Monday as the national grid has collapsed for over eight time in 2022.

The development happened in the early hours of Monday.

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) had in early hours of Monday notified its customers of a system collapse as at 10:51, 26th September 2022.

Another distribution company, Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc which covers Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa States lamented power disruption due to collapse of national grid.

“Please be informed that the current power outage is due to a system failure from the national grid. The system collapsed at about 10:55am today, 26th September 2022, causing the outrage current being experienced.

“We appeal for your understanding as all stakeholders are working hard to restore normal supply,” said Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc.

Kaduna Electric said its franchise states will experience power outage due to grid collapse.

Kaduna Electric’s franchise covers States of Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara.

“We regret to inform you that the power outage being experienced in our franchise states is due to system collapse of the National Grid.

“The collapse occurred at about 11.07am this morning hence the loss of supply on all our outgoing feeders.”