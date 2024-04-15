National Grid Collapsed For Sixth Consecutive Time In 2024

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Within the first four months of 2024, Nigerians have been plunged into darkness as the National grid collapsed for the sixth consecutive time.

The grid on Monday collapsed around 2:42 am according to the Nigerian System Operator’s portal, with its power generation dropping to 64.70 megawatts.

At the time of the collapse, data from the Independent System Operator (ISO) showed that the only active generation company was Ibom Power.

Confirming the collapse, the Jos Distribution Company Head of Corporate Affairs, Dr Friday Elijah said, “The current outage being experienced within our franchise States is a result of loss of power supply from the national grid.

“The loss of power supply from the national grid occurred in the early hours at about 0242 hours of today, Monday, 15th April 2024, hence the loss of power supply on all our feeders.”

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has yet to speak on the issue.