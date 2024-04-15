Fire Outbreak Responsible For Grid Collapse– TCN

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Following the collapse of the national grid for the sixth time this year, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has attributed the power disruption to a fire outbreak.

Earlier THE WHISTELER reported that the grid capacity on Monday dropped to 64.70 megawatts, plunging Nigerians into darkness.

Advertisement

But the Ibom Power plant supplying parts of the Port Harcourt Region was not affected as it was isolated from the grid.

Speaking on the issue hours later, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah said there was a fire incident at the Afam power generating station but was arrested.

“A fire erupted at the Afam V 330kV bus bar coupler, leading to the tripping of units at Afam III and Afam VI. This resulted in a sudden generation loss of 25MW and 305MW respectively, destabilizing the grid and causing a partial collapse.

“During the incident, the Ibom Power plant was isolated from the grid and was supplying parts of the Port Harcourt Region. This further minimized the effect of the system disturbance.

Advertisement

“TCN confirms that the affected section of the grid has been fully restored and stabilized” the statement read.