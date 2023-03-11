Blackout Hits Abuja As AEDC Begins Electricity Rationing

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Power disruption is set to hit Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja over the country’s week power generation.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company that covers the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Niger and Kogi States made the disclosure in a notice to customers.

The Disco blamed the decision to ration electricity across its franchise on insufficient power allocation.

AEDC said, “We would like to inform you that we are aware of the unstable power supply experienced in recent times essentially caused by insufficient power allocation.

“Due to the limited energy allocation, we have had and will continue to implement load curtailment directives across our franchise in order to manage the situation for grid stability.

“This will involve occasional temporary interruption of power supply to certain areas for a limited period of time.

We understand that this may cause inconvenience to our customers, and we apologize for this.”

Records obtained by THE WHISTLER from the AEDC shows allocation for March 7 was 516 Mega-Watts for the three states and the FCT.

Nigeria’s electricity generation has been between 4,000 to 5,000 Mega-Watts despite investments in the power sector.

Last year, it crashed from the 6,336.52 megawatts recorded in 2021 to 5,346.82MW.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that the impact of the power outages are minimized, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time,” AEDC said.