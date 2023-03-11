Police Confirm Abduction Of Nine Abuja Residents

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the abduction of at least nine residents from a developing estate located along Kuchibiyi in the Byazin area of the Abuja suburb.

The Police Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh confirmed the incident in a terse statement on Saturday where she noted that the victims were whisked away from their homes.

The kidnappers stormed the residential area on Friday night in a house-to-house operation where they robbed the victims of their possessions.

Adeh revealed that upon the receipt of distress calls from the location, operatives of the Byazin Division were deployed to the estate to forestall further harm.

THE WHISTLER learnt that the assailants had successfully whisked away their victims when the police officers arrived.

“Operatives of the Police and the estate security are still combing the bushes in the area to ensure they are rescued unhurt.

“We urge the residents to remain calm and assist with useful information that could lead to the swift arrest of these criminals,” the police said.

There have been reports of abductions in Abuja suburb areas including Bwari, Kubwa and Kuje among others where criminals have

whisked away residents for ransom payments.

These criminals, according to some of their victims, demanded high ransom for their release, and this is despite police assurances of their safe and unconditional return.