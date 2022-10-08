Blow For Putin As Explosion Collapses Bridge Linking Russia To Annexed Ukrainian Territory

There was a fuel tank explosion on the longest bridge that connects Russia to the annexed Ukrainian territory of Crimea forcing it to collapse.

Russian officials disclosed this according to CNN report.

Russian state media reports that President Vladimir Putin has ordered a probe into the “emergency”.

The Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Transport are currently at the venue.

The cause of the explosion is not yet clear, particularly for the Russian side.

The Russian-appointed Head of Crimea,Sergey Aksenov, confirmed the collapse but assured it will come up with detailed information on the incident.

“As soon as the fire is extinguished, it will be possible to assess the extent of damage to the bridge and pillars, and it will be possible to talk about the timing of the restoration of traffic,” Aksenov said.

The development occured amid an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine on the latter’s territory.

Crimea is a part of Ukraine that was annexed by Russia.

Putin also went ahead to formalize the annexation of four regions this month.

The Ukraine military has already vowed to reclaim all its territory.

Ukraine has the backing of the European Union, United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Gutteres and the United States.