Former PDP National Chairman, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor, Dies In Canada

Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, an Umuahia prince and former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is dead.

It was gathered that Ogbulafor died on Friday in Canada at the age of 73.

“Dede Ukwu, Hon. Vin. Ogbulafor passed on last night. He died in Canada,” a message from his relative revealed on Friday night.

“Chief Vincent Ogbulafor KSM really died in the early hours of today in Canada at 73. The Royal Family of Ogbulafor will announce a date for the burial ceremonies, which will most likely take place next year,” Chief Goddy Uwazurike, a lawyer and close associate of the deceased said.

He had said previously when PDP was in power that the party would be in power for 60 years, a dream that never came to pass.

The PDP was swept out of power in 2015 by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ogbulafor became PDP national chairman on March 8, 2008 and became an influential chieftain of the party.

He resigned as chairman after he was charged with financial misappropriation and recklessness during his time as a minster.

He was a Prince of Olokoro in Umuahia South Local Government of Abia State.