PDP Was Founded To Be In Power, Not Opposition- Ayu

Troubled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Friday broke his silence over the crisis in the party saying he did not come to loot but to restore the party to power.

Ayu, who’s fighting challenges on several fronts, stated this on Friday evening in a statement issued by Simon Imobo-Tswam, his

Special Adviser on Media and Communications.

He has been under increasing pressure to resign to pave the way for a new chairman from the South after Atiku Abubakar, a fellow northerner, was elected presidential candidate of the party.

His refusal to step down since he comes from the same region with Abubakar, has polarised the PDP, with a major southern caucus led by Rivers State governor, pulling out of the party’s presidential campaign council.

Ayu, who returned to the country few days ago to confront allegation that he had bribed some members of the National Working Committee of the party with millions of naira to obtain their support, has refused to speak even when THE WHISTLER contacted him.

He stated on Friday evening that he had instructed the Finance Department of the party to maintain an update of the party’s income and expenditure account for presentation to the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at the first-year anniversary of the present NWC in December.

Ayu said although he has many faults as a human being, stealing was not one of them, adding that the present NWC is being guided by the principles of transparency and accountability.

The former Senate President spoke while welcoming the Forum of Elected Ex-Officio Members of the party who paid him a solidarity visit at the PDP National Headquarters.

“The PDP was not founded to be in opposition. We founded the party to access power and develop the country. And my historic task is to return the party to power,” he declared.

He pointed out that, “I won’t be Chairman forever. For now my preoccupation is to return the Party to power. I did not come to steal. My public service record is there.

“I have been a leader of the National Assembly. I have been a minister many times. As a person, I have many faults, but stealing is not one of them,” he screamed.

He added that, “I am conscious of my place in history, and the NWC that I lead is guided by the twin-principles of transparency and accountability.

“You may be reading many things and expecting my reaction. If we don’t always talk, it is because we want to maintain and build cohesion in the party.

“We don’t want continuous altercations in the PDP Family. Our eyes are on the big picture i.e. winning the 2023 general elections,” he added.

He advised party members not to “lose focus. Let us keep our eyes glued on the big picture. Everything else is secondary.

“We took office because there was a crisis in the party. And we don’t want to keep moving from crisis to crisis. It’s not good for the party. We can’t be in perpetual crisis, especially where the crisis is artificial,” he said.

He emphasised that, “The NWC met and discussed the issue of Housing Allowance. It was unanimously agreed that no bribe or any form of illegality took place. A statement has since been issued to that effect. The matter has now been laid to rest.”

The party will kick off its presidential election campaign on Monday next week from Akwa Ibom, in the South South despite a boycott from the major southern stakeholders led by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.