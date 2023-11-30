Bogoro Urges Varsities To Undertake Research, Community Services For National Development

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former Executive sScretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, has called on universities and other tertiary institutions in the country to undertake research and community service so as to stay relevant and contribute to the development of the country.

Bogoro was speaking at the 11th Convocation Lecture of the Nile University, Abuja, on the title, ‘Reasserting the Pivotal University Roles of Research and Community Service for National Development,’.

Giving an example with Malaysia and how the country turned palm oil into a gold mine, Bogoro stated that universities can emerge as think tanks for national development.

“It is very important that the ultimate objectives for both Theoretical and Applied Research are carried out to conclusion. This being why the justification for any research enterprise is clearly expressed in all research proposals.

“There must always be justified anticipated deliverables that must be problem- solving. It took the injection of science and innovation for Malaysia to have imported our oil palm and has over the years turned its innumerable Value Chain into goldmine,” he said.

The Professor of Animal Science also emphasized the need for universities and industry partnership through research.

“The example of the TETFund Research and Development Standing Committee (RDSC) whereby academic and industry were remarkably blended is a good reference for this partnership. Their recommendation for the establishment of National Research and Development Foundation (NRDF) remains a pace-setter and most desirable bold step to place our country in the right trajectory for the Knowledge Economy,” he said.

Bogoro urged universities to carry out services around their areas in order to be relevant in both local and larger contexts.

“For universities to be relevant in both local and larger context, they must be seen to undertake Research and Community Service that address and solve problems and needs of the university community, but more importantly, the needs and demands of the immediate community and nation.

“In many cases, some community services also serve as avenues for additional income for the Faculty members, thus becoming a win-win situation for both the community and the lecturers. Unfortunately, this is one area that has not been explored enough to the benefits of universities and the Community. There is a need to review the current status and relationship between universities and communities for both local and national interests,” he said.

The Former TETFund boss also commended President Tinubu for paying four months out of the eight months of withheld salaries owed to lecturers in the public universities due to strikes.

“President Bola Tinubu, in his inaugural address, vowed to end the embarrassing cycle of ASUU strikes in our universities. He has just paid four months out of the eight months of withheld salaries of university lecturers in public universities,” he said.