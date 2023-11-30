We Increased Medical Students Admission To Tackle ‘Japa’ Syndrome-Nile Varsity VC

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Vice-Chancellor, Nile University, Dili Dogo, said that the institution will admit 195 medical students for its next academic session, which is a 100 per cent increase to the number it usually admitted.

The VC who was quoted in a press statement released on Thursday, in Abuja, stated that the increase was aimed at boosting the number of medical students to cater for the migration of doctors in the country due to the “Japa Syndrome”.

Advertisement

“We graduated the first set of medical students this year, and the federal government has requested an increase in the number of medical students to cater for the migration of doctors due to the “Japa Syndrome. To that effect, we are admitting 195 students into our medical program, representing an increase of 100% over that of last year,” he said.

Dogo in the statement, said that the institution has invested heavily in infrastructure to ensure sound educational competence for its students

“In addition to the existing academic infrastructure commissioned last year, we will commission new facilities including a STEM Laboratory Complex. This will be the only state-of-the-art, purpose-built STEM Laboratory in the country.

“We are also constructing a medical simulation center, the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa. This will bridge the gap and promote the best medical and clinical practices. When completed, it is going to house nine suites of high-definition mannequins that will provide the necessary skills for training of medical students,” he added.

Advertisement

The VC disclosed that five outstanding students, who achieved a perfect 5.0 cumulative grade point average, received special recognition scholarships and cash gifts from sponsors during the institute’s convocation.