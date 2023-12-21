Borno State Promises 30% Salary Increase For Doctors In Rural Communities

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has reaffirmed the state’s commitment to prioritising healthcare for the elderly, announcing a substantial 30 per cent salary increase for health workers opting to serve in rural areas.

He made this known during the launch of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS), by the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, which included the distribution of N100,000 and food items to citizens aged 65 and above.

The initiative aims to offer assistance to 250 individuals aged 65 and older across the 36 states and Abuja.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Baba Malam Gana, the governor emphasised his administration’s dedication to supporting the elderly.

He outlined plans to deploy specialised physicians for elderly care across health facilities in the state and announced the establishment of a dedicated department for the elderly at Borno State University Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri.

At the event, Borno First Lady Dr. Falmata Zulum, representing Mrs. Tinubu, highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating that 250 vulnerable elderly citizens aged 65 and above had already benefited from the support, adding that gesture aimed at mitigating the impact of the economic challenges, particularly during the festive period.

Dr. Falmata Zulum said, “As we approach the festive season, it’s very important to emphasise the significance of prioritising our elderly citizens in our initiative,” she said.

She encouraged the elderly to prioritise health, nurture their minds, and strengthen bonds with loved ones and with God, affirming that “These are keys to a rich and fulfilling life in your golden years.”