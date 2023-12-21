Senate Confirms 11 Justices For Supreme Court

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senate on Thursday confirmed 11 Justices of the Appeal Court as Justices of the Supreme Court.

The confirmation took place during plenary following the screening of the nominees and submission of the report by the Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Mohammed Monguno.

After the presentation of the report, the Senate gave its nod, declaring that they were fit and proper to be elevated to the apex court in the land.

The president had written to the Senate on Wednesday seeking their confirmation.

None of the nominees was rejected as it took less than 24 hours to screen the 11 who have become members of the apex court once the presiding officer had hit his gavel signalling confirmation.

The president had said in his letter to the upper legislative house that the National Judicial Council (NJC) had recommended the justices for elevation to the supreme court.

He implored the red chamber to confirm the nominees who were picked from the appeal court for elevation to the highest court in the country.

The apex court was left with 10 justices after the death of Centus Nweze, and the retirement of Amina Augie and Dattijo Muhammad prior to the confirmation.

With their confirmation, the maximum 21 justices as provided for by the constitution has been met.

Those confirmed on Thursday are : Jummai Hannatu Sankey, Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa, Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme, and Haruna Simon Tsammani.

Others are Moore Aseimo A. Adumein, Obande Festus Ogbuinya, and Stephen Jonah Adah and Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru.

The rest are Jamilu Yammama Tukur, Abubakar Sadiq Umar, and Mohammed Baba Idris.