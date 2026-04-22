Terrorism: Senator Calls For Suspension Of Political Activities

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi, has called for the suspension of all political activities over the escalating insecurity in many parts of Northern Nigeria.

Ningi, who made the call during the Senate plenary on Wednesday, said the suspension of political activities would allow the federal government to focus on the fight against the rising cases of attacks.

The senator spoke during a debate on the 416 persons being held captive in a Borno forest by Boko Haram terrorists.

The captives, mostly women and children, were captured when terrorists overran a military base in Ngoshe, in Gwoza local government area in Borno State on March 3, 2026.

A top military General and many soldiers, as well as a significant number of residents were killed during the attacks.

Advertisement

In his contribution, the senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, urged the federal government to effect the rescue of the 416 captives without further delay.

Ndume told the Senate that the captors have issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the federal government to pay N5 billion ransom for the release of the captives, threatening to execute them if the ransom was not paid.

In a video footage released by the terrorists a few weeks ago, the captives were seen pleading with President Bola Tinubu and the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum to rescue them.

Many of the senators who contributed to the debate lamented the ravages of the terrorists in states across the Northeast and bandits across states in the Northwest and the North Central.

They called on the federal government to strengthen security in the affected states and prioritise the security of lives and property of the people.

Advertisement

The Senate also called for relief materials and extension of humanitarian services to the affected states, cutting across Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Plateau, Benue, Kwara and Nasarawa states.

The lawmakers called for adequate funding and equipping of the armed forces and other security agencies to enable them tackle the growing menace of terrorism and banditry in the country.