Brace Up For Challenges Ahead Of You, Uzodimma Charges 16 Newly Appointed Special Advisers

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved the appointment of 16 Special Advisers (SAs) to his cabinet .

The appointment was contained in a press statement by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku on late Tuesday.

The appointments are with immediate effect.

The newly appointed SAs are:

Barr. Leo Awazieama

Joseph Oputa

Mrs. Ijeoma Ikegwuruka

Comrade Austin Chilakpu

Dr. Patrick Uzoma

Dr. (Mrs) Obianuju Nwokejiobi

Chidi Onyewuchi

Andy Chikwe

Amarachi Anyaehie

Tonia Chimenem Chinda

John Ikeaka

Mrs. Chinyere Emeziem

Mrs. Esther Ukachukwu

Ezechi Chukwueme

Humphrey Ikeaka and

Barr. Mrs. Ngozi Pat Ekeji

Governor Uzodimma congratulated the new appointees and urged them to brace up to contribute their quota in the overall interest of Imo State.

In a related development, the governor had on Monday recalled Heads of Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Health Insurance Agency and Sports Commission.

The heads of Imo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (IMSPHCDA), Imo State Health Insurance Agency (ISHIA) and Imo State Sports Commission (ISSC) were reinstated to their positions.

The affected heads are: Rev. Sister (Dr.) Maria Joanne’s Uzoma ( IMSPHCDA), Dr. Uche Ewelike (ISHIA) and Sir Eleazer Onyewuchi Ogbonna (ISSC).

The two agencies and the Commission were among the government Parastatals, Agencies, Extra Ministerial Departments, Commissions and Development Centres dissolved by the government.