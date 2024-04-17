Brace Up For Challenges Ahead Of You, Uzodimma Charges 16 Newly Appointed Special Advisers
Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved the appointment of 16 Special Advisers (SAs) to his cabinet .
The appointment was contained in a press statement by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku on late Tuesday.
The appointments are with immediate effect.
The newly appointed SAs are:
Barr. Leo Awazieama
Joseph Oputa
Mrs. Ijeoma Ikegwuruka
Comrade Austin Chilakpu
Dr. Patrick Uzoma
Dr. (Mrs) Obianuju Nwokejiobi
Chidi Onyewuchi
Andy Chikwe
Amarachi Anyaehie
Tonia Chimenem Chinda
John Ikeaka
Mrs. Chinyere Emeziem
Mrs. Esther Ukachukwu
Ezechi Chukwueme
Humphrey Ikeaka and
Barr. Mrs. Ngozi Pat Ekeji
Governor Uzodimma congratulated the new appointees and urged them to brace up to contribute their quota in the overall interest of Imo State.
In a related development, the governor had on Monday recalled Heads of Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Health Insurance Agency and Sports Commission.
The heads of Imo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (IMSPHCDA), Imo State Health Insurance Agency (ISHIA) and Imo State Sports Commission (ISSC) were reinstated to their positions.
The affected heads are: Rev. Sister (Dr.) Maria Joanne’s Uzoma ( IMSPHCDA), Dr. Uche Ewelike (ISHIA) and Sir Eleazer Onyewuchi Ogbonna (ISSC).
The two agencies and the Commission were among the government Parastatals, Agencies, Extra Ministerial Departments, Commissions and Development Centres dissolved by the government.