Akwa Ibom Governor Sets Up Committee To Resolve Fued Among Traditional Rulers

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno has set up a seven man Committee of traditional rulers to help find lasting solutions to the lingering issues arising from the amended State Traditional Rulers Law.

The Governor while hosting the traditional rulers at Executive Council Chambers, Government House Uyo on Tuesday assured them of his readiness to work with them and find a lasting solution to issues that was brought about by the amended law.

He buttressed that his government would not want to get involved in issues concerning respected traditional rulers which is why the committee is set up to make recommendations concerning the mode of rotation and make submission in two weeks.

He said: “ I have gone to Ibibio, Annang and Oro lands to sue for peace on this issue and let me thank Barrister Ekpenyong Ntekim for accepting to cooperate with us to resolve this matter out of court.

“The position of everyone from your submissions, is that you have all agreed on the principle of rotation for the position of the President -General of Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers.

“We won’t want to meddle into this issue involving our revered traditional fathers. That is why we are setting up a 7- man Committee drawn from this revered body to make recommendations concerning the mode or structure of the rotation and submit the conclusions to us, in two weeks.

“We will thereafter, send the recommendations to the State House of Assembly for further considerations.”

In his speech, the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, Odidem Bassey Etim Edet, thanked the Governor for the excellent manner he has handled the matter and supported the idea of a committee to look into the issue as proposed by the Governor.

