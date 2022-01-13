UPDATED: 3 Female Students Abducted From Plateau Poly Regain Freedom — Police 

The Plateau State Police Command on Thursday said it rescued no fewer than three female students of the state’s polytechnic.

Its spokesperson, Ubah Ogaba, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday, adding that one of the suspected bandits was arrested by security agencies.

Report of their release came barely 24 hours after bandits invaded an area behind the institution and abducted a number of students.

The police in its latest report said they were rescued unhurt.

Ogaba said “The team of Police and Special Task Force deployed to rescue the victims kidnapped yesterday at Ban Village behind the Plateau State Polytechnic have rescued them today 13/1/2022 at about 14: 30hrs unhurt and are presently with the Police”.

Recall that bandits had reportedly abducted students of the institution at a residential area in Ban village, Barkin Ladi LGA on Wednesday evening.

This attack came a day after gunmen killed 18 people during an attack on Ancha village in Irigwe chiefdom of Bassa LGA of the state.