BREAKING: Again, CBN Holds Benchmark Lending Rate At 11.5%

Economy
By Ifeanyi Onuba
CBN Governor - Godwin Emefiele

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has voted unanimously to retain the Monetary Policy Rate at 11.5 percent.
It also retained the Cash Reserve Ratio and Liquidity Ratio at 27.5 per cent and 30 percent respectively.

Announcing the committee’s decision, the CBN Governor Mr Godwin Emefiele, said, the committee also retained the asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR.

RELATED
Nigeria

Law School: 681 Potential Lawyers Fail Bar Examination

He said although the economy has succeeded in exiting the recession, the recovery was very fragile, given that the Gross Domestic Product was still far below population growth rate.

The committee, he noted, was of the strong view to consolidate on all administrative measures currently being taken to spur output growth.


Details later

You might also like

FG Adopts Fresh Measures To Recover N1.2trn Revenue Under-Remittances

E- Call Up Can’t End Congestions At Apapa Ports- NPA MD

FAAN, Airlines Ignore Covid-19 Third Wave Inside Abuja Airport

BREAKING: Buhari Signs N982.7bn Supplementary Budget Into Law

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.