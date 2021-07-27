Law School: 681 Potential Lawyers Fail Bar Examination

During Day-One of its Call-to-Bar ceremony at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Tuesday, the Nigerian Law School revealed that 618 students who sat for the December 2020 Bar final examinations did not pass.

Giving the breakdown, Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof Isah Chiroma, said that 1561 students participated in the examination but only 880 were successful to be called to the Nigerian bar.

He added that 4 candidates who succeeded from previous Bar Examination will be admitted alongside others.

According to its rules, it is only candidates whose data were forwarded to the Nigerian Law School by Deans of their respective university faculties are eligible to apply.

Such students must have spent five years in any university before proceeding further to the school.

The successful students were on ground at the Eagles Square for the call to bar ceremony.

The Chairman, Body of Benchers, Hon. Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, congratulated those that succeeded.

The Body of Benchers is the Legal Body of Practitioners of the highest distinction in the legal profession, which oversees the formal call to the Bar of those seeking to become legal practitioners as well as disciplining of erring lawyers.

While charging them, Rhodes-Vivour said that the legal profession plays a critical role in the administration of justice in Nigeria.

He urged them to ensure that the tenets of the rule of law were upheld whereever they found themselves.

He also advised them to be professionals in their dealings with clients.

“As members of a learned and noble profession, you will be required to carry out your duties in a professional manner. This entails demonstrating a high sense of civility, honesty, integrity and compliance with laid clown rules and regulations. You must commit yourself to the fair administration of justice and to doing your part in facilitating true access to justice.

“Once again, I extend my sincere congratulations to all the new wigs and formally address you as my learned Friends. Always remember how much you have labored in time past and the sacrifices your loved ones have made for you to succeed and strive to exhibit the highest sense of responsibility which the legal profession is known for all over the world. Having achieved this milestone, may your lives be forever enriched,” he said.

Among the dignitaries who graced the event were the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, Chairman of the Council of Legal Education, Chief Emeka Ngige.

The ceremony continues on Wednesday and Thursday.