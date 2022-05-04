BREAKING: Akpabio Officially Declares Intention To Battle Osinbajo, Tinubu For APC Presidential Ticket

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has declared his intention to run for president on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpabio, a two-time former governor of Akwa Ibom State, made the declaration at Ikot Ekpene town in the south-southern state on Wednesday.

He will be battling the ticket of the APC with the likes of Vice President Osinbajo and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, amongst others who have declared to run on the platform of the ruling party.

More details to follow…