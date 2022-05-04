4 Days After Death Of Actress, Nollywood Loses Veteran Actor David Osagie

Barely 4 days after actress Chinedu Bernard’s death, Nollywood has lost another actor in the person of Sir David Osagie.

The veteran actor was said to have died hours after retiring to his bed and shortly after leaving a movie set.

According to reports, the deceased did not show any sign of illness or pain when he left his colleagues at a filming location on Tuesday evening.

Confirming Osagie’s death, Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeh, said the actor who was not sick slept and didn’t wake up the following day.

“I hate to say this but we have lost another Nollywood king, Sir David. He wasn’t sick, it just happened. How do we explain this, another loss in Nollywood? Oh Lord have mercy. I Mourn again oh,” Ezeh wrote in an Instagram post.

Also reacting, actress Ibiwari Etuk wrote, “This can’t be explained oh, he filmed yesterday and went back to rest hoping to resume shoot today but never woke up.

“Another king role interpreter is gone. What is this oh God.”

Meanwhile, Bernard was said to have slumped and died while cleaning the Chapel of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church located in the federal housing area of Enugu in Enugu State.