The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has died.

It was gathered that the 83-year -monarch joined his ancestors on Friday night at Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State Capital.

He was reportedly admitted for treatment at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

Although the cause of his death was not clear, a source said it was related to old age sickness.

The remains were said to have been brought back to Oyo immediately where rites of passage were said to have started.