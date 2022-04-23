JUST IN: 5 Five Days After Closure Over Sex Tape, Lagos Reopens Chrisland Schools

On Saturday, the Lagos State Government ordered the reopening of all Chrisland Schools shut down over the controversies surrounding a sex tape involving minor pupils of the school.

The state’s Commissioner of Education, Folasade Adefisayo, said the directive followed a review of the ongoing administrative investigation into the incident.

Adefisayo said the reopening, which takes effect from April 25, was to ensure that pupils are not denied access to learning when a new term begins on the same date.

The statement read partly: “The State Government shut the schools for the safety of students and the staff and to ensure unhindered investigation of the incident.

“The Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies of the State, in conjunction with the school’s Parent Teachers Association, will be working on scheduled psychosocial support for the students.

“An extensive assessment of the school’s procedure, especially on external trips and excursions, is being made to identify safety gaps and prevent such incidents.

“Besides, the Ministry will launch the reviewed guidelines/protocols governing private and public schools across the state within the next one month”.

Recall that the private school in the Victoria Garden City of the state was shut down after a sex tape involving minors emerged on the internet.

The pupils had traveled with the Chrisland School management to Dubai to participate in the World School Games held between March 10 and 13, 2022, when the incident happened.

Consequently, the school suspended the female pupil indefinitely, stating that she was “a major actor” in an “immoral act while four other male pupils were also suspended.

This website reported, however, that the female pupil’s mother had claimed that her daughter was drugged and sexually abused while accusing the school of concealing the incident from her.