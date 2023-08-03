Breaking: APC NEC Elects Ganduje National Chairman, Ajibola Secretary

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially confirmed Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the former Governor of Kano State, as the new National Chairman of the party.

The decision was made during its 12th meeting held in Abuja on Thursday.

Additionally, Senator Basiru Ajibola was appointed as the National Secretary of the party during the meeting.

During the meeting held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, the two top party officials were elected.

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, and other party chieftains in the National Assembly were present.

In his address to the 12th NEC, Tinubu emphasized that the APC had emerged victorious in the elections, and it is now time to fulfill the promises of good governance to the Nigerian people. He expressed his conviction that the 2023 elections were the best in Nigeria’s history.

Notably absent at the NEC meeting were ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. However, the first National Chairman of the party, Bisi Akande, was present at the meeting. The NEC gathering followed a session of the APC national caucus held on Wednesday.

Earlier in mid-July, two members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and Senator Iyiola Omisore, resigned from their positions as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively.