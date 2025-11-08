BREAKING: ‘APGA Buying Votes Everywhere,’ APC’s Ukachukwu Alleges

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Nicholas Ukachukwu, has alleged that the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA is carrying out “massive vote buying”.

Ukachukwu voted at 11:46 am at Umudimala 1, PU 011, Osumenyi Ward 2, Nnewi South LG, Anambra State.

Speaking to journalists immediately after casting his ballot, the APC candidate said news across Anambra State is that “APGA is buying votes.”

When confronted with allegations that APC agents were also buying votes, he asked if the journalist was an APGA agent.

He, however, expressed confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying, “Yes, I’m confident in INEC,” stressing that they are doing a good job.”

Ukachukwu, who was flanked by his wife, expressed optimism that despite the “massive vote buying”, he would “win the election “ despite putting his faith “in God”.

He said the massive voter turnout was aimed at making a statement as the people were tired of the governor, who, according to him, had failed to deliver since becoming the state governor.