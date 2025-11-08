Why No U.S. Official Will Attend G20 In South Africa – Trump

President Donald Trump has announced that no U.S. government official will attend the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) summit in South Africa.

Trump cited alleged “human rights abuses” against white Afrikaners in the country.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump described South Africa as an “unfit host” for the global summit, accusing its government of allowing the “killing and slaughtering” of Afrikaners and the “illegal confiscation” of their lands and farms.

“It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa, Afrikaners are being persecuted and their properties seized. No U.S. Government official will attend as long as these human rights abuses continue. I look forward to hosting the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida!,” Trump wrote.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed that Vice President JD Vance, who had been scheduled to lead the U.S. delegation to the summit in Johannesburg on November 22–23, would no longer be attending following Trump’s directive.

South Africa’s foreign ministry called the decision “regrettable,” dismissing Trump’s assertions as “not substantiated by fact.”

The ministry said the government remained committed to protecting all communities and advancing equality within its constitutional framework.

“The claim that this community faces persecution is not supported by evidence,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Our history of overcoming racial inequality positions South Africa to promote solidarity and inclusiveness through the G20 platform,” they added.

Trump has repeatedly criticised South Africa’s alleged land reform policies and its recent decision to bring a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Last month, he imposed the lowest refugee admission cap in U.S. history and said priority would be given to white Afrikaners seeking asylum.

Earlier this year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also boycotted a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in South Africa, which currently holds the G20 presidency until November 2025. The United States is set to assume the presidency in 2026.

Despite U.S. withdrawal, South Africa said it remains focused on hosting a “successful and inclusive” summit that reflects collective aspirations of the Global South.