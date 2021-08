About fifteen students have reportedly been abducted from the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura, Zamfara State.

The students were abducted by suspected bandits who invaded the school premises on Sunday, reports BBC Hausa.

The armed group was said to have engaged in a gun battle with some security operatives before abducting the students.

A policeman and three guards are feared killed by the bandits.

Details of the incident are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.