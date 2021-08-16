BREAKING: Buhari Signs Petroleum Industry Bill Into Law

Oil & Gas
By Ifeanyi Onuba
President Muhammadu Buhari During The Signing Of PIB

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Petroleum Industry Bill into law.

The President signed the bill on Monday in Abuja.

The PIB seeks to ensure reforms, promote transparency and attract capital flows into the oil and gas sector

The bill comprises five major parts, including Governance and Institutions; Administration; Host Communities Development; Petroleum Industry Framework; and Miscellaneous Provisions comprising 319 clauses and eight schedules.

One of the key recommendations of the bill is the unbundling of the NNPC and a revision of the funding mechanism.

Despite demands by lawmakers from the South as well as other stakeholders for a five per cent allocation for host communities, the Senate had approved a three percent allocation for them in the Petroleum Industry Bill.

RELATED
Nigeria

Buhari Returns To Nigeria After 18 Days In UK

The three percent approved represents percentage of the total operating expenses that oil companies are expected to contribute to a trust fund created for the development of the host communities.

The PIB was being passed into law last month by the National Assembly nine months after it was submitted by the President to the parliament.

The passage of the bill came with some areas of disagreement between the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The development led to the setting up of a panel to harmonize the contentious areas.

The passage of the bill had stirred mixed reactions among lawmakers and Nigerians alike.

A key provision of the bill that triggered outrage was the allocation of 30 per cent of NNPC’s profit to frontier basins for exploration. The states referred to as ‘frontier basins’ were not clearly stated in the report.

Another controversial provision of the bill is the allocation of three per cent operating expenditure to host communities – as passed by the Senate. While the House approved five per cent.

You might also like

EXCLUSIVE: In A Bold Move At Repositioning, NNPC Promotes, Redeploys Senior…

EXCLUSIVE: Massive Shake-Up Imminent In NNPC As 19 Top Positions Stand Vacant

Operation Of Upstream Subsidiaries, Gas Sales, Boost NNPC Trading Surplus To N43.57bn

NNPC Earned ₦2.11trn From Sale Of Petrol In 12 Months

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.