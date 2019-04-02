Buhari Writes Saraki, Declines Assent To 7 More Bills

Advertisement

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has read seven letters from President Muhammadu Buhari informing the Senate of his decision to decline assent to seven additional bills.

According to the letters read on the floor of the Senate during Tuesday’s plenary, President Buhari declined assent to the Chartered Institute of Training and Development of Nigeria Bill, 2018, Nigeria Aeronautical Research and Rescue Bill, 2018,National Institute of Credit Administration Bill, 2018, and the Ajaokuta Steel Company Completion Fund.

Others are the National Housing Fund Bill, 2018, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria Bill, 2018, and the National Bio-technology Development Agency Bill, 2018.

THE WHISTLER had reported how President Buhari on March 20 declined assent to five bills namely the Climate Change Bill 2018; the Nigerian Film Commission Bill 2018; the Immigration Amendment Bill 2018; the Chartered Institute of Pension Practitioners of Nigeria Bill 2018; and the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill 2018.

Meanwhile, Saraki also read another letter from President Buhari requesting the Senate to confirm the renewal of appointment of Hon. Omolola Abiola Edewor as Executive Director of Corporate Services of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).