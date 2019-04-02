Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has begun the collation of results for the governorship election in Rivers State.

In the result declared so far, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate and incumbent governor, Nyesom Wike is leading in Port Harcourt City, Ikwere, Eleme, Andoni Local Government Areas, etc.

Port Harcourt City

PDP: 40,866

AAC: 11,866

Ikwerre Local Government

PDP: 14,938

AAC: 5,660

Oyigbo Local Government

AAC: 32,026

PDP: 8,652



Andoni Local Government

PDP: 92,056

AAC: 5,335.

Eleme Local Government

PDP: 9,560

AAC: 2,748

Nkoro Local Government

PDP: 6,314

AAC: 3,888.

Bonny Local Government

PDP: 10,951

AAC: 3,046.

Akuku-Toru Local Government

AAC: 36,661

PDP: 25,765

Okrika Local Government

AAC: 3,803

PDP: 25,572

Omuma Local Government

AAC: 1,853

PDP: 15,792

Tai Local Government

AAC: 540

PDP: 47,652

Ahoada East Local Government

AAC: 3,713

PDP: 14,589

Emohua Local Government

AAC: 2,856

PDP: 71,522

Etche Local Government

AAC: 7,437

PDP: 11, 842

Obio/Akpor Local Government

AAC: 3,010

PDP: 307, 117

With the results declared so far by INEC, the candidate of the PDP, Nyesom Wike led comfortably against his major challenger, Awara of the AAC with 13 local governments, while Mr. Awara led in only two local governments of Oyigbo and Akuku Toru.

Meanwhile, INEC has suspended the announcement of result for the remaining local governments till 10am tommorrow , April 3.