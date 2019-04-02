The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has begun the collation of results for the governorship election in Rivers State.
In the result declared so far, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate and incumbent governor, Nyesom Wike is leading in Port Harcourt City, Ikwere, Eleme, Andoni Local Government Areas, etc.
Port Harcourt City
PDP: 40,866
AAC: 11,866
Ikwerre Local Government
PDP: 14,938
AAC: 5,660
Oyigbo Local Government
AAC: 32,026
PDP: 8,652
Andoni Local Government
PDP: 92,056
AAC: 5,335.
Eleme Local Government
PDP: 9,560
AAC: 2,748
Nkoro Local Government
PDP: 6,314
AAC: 3,888.
Bonny Local Government
PDP: 10,951
AAC: 3,046.
Akuku-Toru Local Government
AAC: 36,661
PDP: 25,765
Okrika Local Government
AAC: 3,803
PDP: 25,572
Omuma Local Government
AAC: 1,853
PDP: 15,792
Tai Local Government
AAC: 540
PDP: 47,652
Ahoada East Local Government
AAC: 3,713
PDP: 14,589
Emohua Local Government
AAC: 2,856
PDP: 71,522
Etche Local Government
AAC: 7,437
PDP: 11, 842
Obio/Akpor Local Government
AAC: 3,010
PDP: 307, 117
With the results declared so far by INEC, the candidate of the PDP, Nyesom Wike led comfortably against his major challenger, Awara of the AAC with 13 local governments, while
Meanwhile, INEC has suspended the announcement of result for the remaining local governments till