BREAKING: CBN Lifts Forex Ban Placed By Emefiele On Importation Of Rice, Cement 41 Other Items

…Vows To Clear All Forex Backlogs

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday finally lifted the foreign exchange restriction ban placed by a former governor of the bank, Me Godwin Emefiele on the importation of 43 items.

The apex bank lifted the restriction in a statement issues by the Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isa AbdulMumin.

The Alex bank said in the statement made available to THE WHISTLER that the 43 items are now allowed to purchase foreign exchange in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

Emefiele, who President Bola Tinubu, on June 9, suspended as CBN governor and has since then been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), introduced the ban on the 43 items in 2015 through a Circular referenced TED/FEM/FPC/GEN/01/010.

To sustain the stability of the naira and ensure the efficient utilisation of forex, the CBN excluded importers of 41 items from accessing forex at the exchange markets to encourage local production and modified the list subsequently to 43 items.

The items are:

Rice

Cement Margarine Palm kernel/palm oil products/vegetables oils Meat and processed meat products Vegetables and processed vegetable products Poultry – chicken, eggs, turkey Private airplanes/jets Indian incense Tinned fish in sauce (geisha)/sardines Cold-rolled steel sheets Galvanised steel sheets Roofing sheets Wheelbarrows Head pans Metal boxes and containers Enamelware Steel drums Steel pipes Wire rods (deformed and not deformed) Iron rods and reinforcing bars Wire mesh Steel nails Security and razor wire Wood particle boards and panels Wood fibre boards and panels Plywood boards and panels Wooden doors Furniture Toothpicks Glass and Glassware Kitchen utensils Tableware Tiles – vitrified and ceramic Textiles Woven fabrics

Clothes Plastic and rubber products, polypropylene granules, cellophane wrappers Soap and cosmetics Tomatoes/tomato paste Eurobond/foreign currency bond/ share purchases Dairy/milk Maize