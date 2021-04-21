BREAKING: Chad Retracts Charter Declaring Deby’s Son President As Military Denies Seizing Power

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Chad’s Presidency, on Wednesday, retracted a Transition Charter posted on its website which had named a son of its slain leader Idriss Deby, General Mahamat, as “the president of the republic.”

The presidency apologized for “inadvertently” publishing the charter which has been reported by many media platforms.

“An initialed version of the transition charter of the Republic of Chad will soon be posted online. We apologize for the inadvertent publication of the document,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the vice-president of the military transition council, in a subsequent press release, denied that the military had seized power after Deby’s death.

This followed warning from the government of the United Kingdom which cautioned against forceful seizure of power by the military, saying “Any attempts to seize power by force are unacceptable. Vital that stability is restored for a peaceful, inclusive transition to civilian and constitutional rule.”

Recall that the armed forces had on Tuesday announced Mahamat as the new Interim Head of state.

But the vice president of the military council said it was not seeking to seize power, but was rather trying to take immediate steps to ensure that the country was not overrun by terrorist group.

He also assured that for the time being, the council would take charge of the country’s affairs pending the conclusion of election in 18 months’ time.

“We would like to reassure the public that the members of the Transitional Military Council will return power to a civilian government after free and democratic elections within 18 months.

“As defined in the Transition Charter, the Transitional Military Council will strive to consolidate democracy, ensure peace and stability, and guarantee the security and inviolability of the national territory. It is with this in mind that we have taken a number of decisions, including the dissolution of the National Assembly and the Government, the closing of air and land borders, and the establishment of the curfew of 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“The Transitional Military Council will be the guarantor of international treaties and agreements and various commitments made by Chad. Our commitment to the fight against terrorism for which the Marshal of Chad sacrificed himself will not weaken. We will be present and active, as usual, alongside friendly countries, to fight relentlessly the terrorist hydra and obscurantism,” he said.