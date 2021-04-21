JUST IN: Officers Killed As Gunmen Attack Enugu Police Division

Unknown gunmen have reportedly attacked a Divisional Police Station in Adani, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State on Wednesday.

Three policemen were said to have been killed in the process, while several others were injured.

Speaking on the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, said the attack happened at the early hours of Wednesday and lasted for about an hour.

“Yes, there is a report of an attack on Adani Divisional Police station this early morning. However, the details of the incident are still sketchy,” Ndukwe told The Punch.

This attack came barely 24 hours after a Police Zonal Headquarters, Zone 13 in Ukpo, Anambra State was attacked by gunmen.