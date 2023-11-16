BREAKING: Court Bars Gov Adeleke From Removing Osun CJ

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Industrial Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, has restrained Governor Ademola Adeleke from removing the Chief Judge of Osun, Justice Adepele Ojo.

A copy of an interim order dated November 16th 2023 and seen by THE WHISTLER with suit number NICN/IB/61/2023 was filed by the CJ, Justice Adepele Ojo, against Governor Adeleke, the Attorney General of Osun State, the Osun State Judicial Service Commission and Accountant General of Osun State.

Advertisement

Justice Ojo, in a motion ex parte filed by her counsel, Oladipo Olasope, SAN, on November 15th, 2023, sought for order restraining the defendants or their agents or privies from interfering with, removing, reversing or terminating the appointment and conditions of service of the Chief Judge of Osun State.

The Ibadan division of the National Industrial Court presided over by Justice Dele Peters granted the order on Thursday.

It states, “An order of interim injunction is issued restraining the Defendants by themselves or their agents or privies howsoever so-called from interfering with removing, reversing or terminating the appointment and conditions of service of the Applicant as the Hon. Chief Judge of Osun State including but not limited to salaries and other pecuniary benefits pending the determination of the interlocutory application.

“An order is here issued mandatory the 4 Defendant (Account General) to continue to pay the salary, entitlements, emoluments and other benefits and moneys the Applicant is entitled to as the Hon. Chief Judge of Osun State pending the determination of the interlocutory application.”

Advertisement

The order noted that “Taking cognisance of the gender of the Applicant as a wife, a mother and a grandmother, the first defendant as the Chief Security Officer of Osun State with keys to all security apparatus is ordered and directed to ensure adequate protection to the Applicant from all forms of harassment and from all quarters pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons.

“Finally, it is directed that the 2nd Defendant(Attorney General) as the Chief Law Officer of Osun State will appropriately advice the Defendants in general and the 1st Defendant in particular on the imperative of complying fully with the orders of this Court.”

Justice Peters adjourned the case to December 12th 2023 for hearing the pending motion.