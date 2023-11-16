Domestic Violence: 340 Husbands Beaten By Their Wives In 10 Months, Lagos Govt Says

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that about 340 husbands reported incidents of their wives beating them in the last ten months.

The domestic violence incidents report was collated between September 2022 and July 2023.

Advertisement

Executive Secretary, of Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed this while giving quarterly reports of the agency.

Vivour-Adeniyi also added that the agency has seen an increase in the reporting of domestic violence from males last year.

She expressed worries over the trend, saying the agency “is currently handling the cases to find an amicable resolution.”

The Agency in June stated that 1,108 men have reported being domestically abused in six years.

Advertisement

The agency had unveiled ”The Hidden Crime, Violence Against Men” initiative aimed at encouraging husbands to speak up when they experienced different kinds of violence.