Police Arrest Suspects While Extorting Residents In Anambra

Two syndicates extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public via threats have been apprehended in Anambra State, the state police command stated on Thursday.

They were arrested by police operatives serving at Ozubulu and Umunze towns in Anambra State, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said.

He stated that, “At Umunze, Orumba South LGA headquarters, two suspects were nabbed after painstaking investigation. The suspects had sent text messages to their victim identifying themselves as members of ESN and demanding that he paid them a huge sum or else he and his daughter would be kidnapped and killed.

“Both suspects are now cooling their feet in detention and would be arraigned in court soon.”

In another development, the police at Ozubulu, headquarters of Ekwusigo LGA, arrested one male suspect who used two different lines to issue deadly threats to a businessman. He claimed to be an ESN commander and ordered his victim to pay up or be killed.

Ikenga said, “Meticulous investigation employing technology and human assets led detectives to his hideout where he was arrested and both sims recovered. He was taken into custody and is to be arraigned in court.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, has commended both DPOs for their diligence which led to unravelling the identities of the suspects and apprehending them.

He assured that the command headquarters would continue to motivate its personnel across the state for optimal performance.