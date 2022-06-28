BREAKING: Court Denies Nnamdi Kanu Bail

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has refused to grant the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, bail.

The application( dated 2019) , first heard on May 18 and filed by Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome SAN, had urged Justice Binta Nyako to vacate previous orders she made against him when he fled the country after a military invasion of his country home in Abia State.

Due to Kanu’s long absence from trial at the time( around 2017), the judge had revoked his bail, issued bench warrant against him as well as directed that the treasonable felony case against him be continued in his absence.

Kanu’s lawyer, Ozekhome, had asked the court to grant the application which will eventually result in his bail.

But the prosecution had urged the judge to refuse the application for being an academic exercise since Kanu had already been apprehended by security agents.

In her ruling on Tuesday, Justice Binta Nyako, held that Kanu’s application constitutes an abuse of court process because she had already refused an earlier bail for the IPOB leader.

She added that Kanu’s lawyer may appeal the ruling if he wishes.